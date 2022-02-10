Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $149.05 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.01 and a twelve month high of $151.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.96.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.