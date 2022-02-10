Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,908,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,323,000 after purchasing an additional 38,717 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,108,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,640,000 after acquiring an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,464,000 after acquiring an additional 48,092 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,400,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,644,000 after acquiring an additional 36,226 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:SHAK opened at $74.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.52, a PEG ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.52. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.19 and a 1-year high of $132.49.
Shake Shack Company Profile
Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
