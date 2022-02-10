Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,732 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 646,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 65,058 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 96,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,404,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,399,000 after purchasing an additional 51,044 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,348,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,178,000 after purchasing an additional 208,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,403,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,999,000 after acquiring an additional 937,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

LUMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $15.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

