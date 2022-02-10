Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Grows Stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 81.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,806 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 58.9% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 360,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 133,757 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,401,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 83.7% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 209,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 95,239 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 325.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 78,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,092,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MJ opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.74. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $34.58.

