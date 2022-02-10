Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Grows Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Dover by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Dover by 361.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dover by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.08.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $167.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $118.94 and a 52-week high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

