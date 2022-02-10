Timken (NYSE:TKR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

TKR has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered Timken from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Get Timken alerts:

NYSE TKR opened at $67.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.99 and a 200-day moving average of $71.09. Timken has a 12 month low of $62.96 and a 12 month high of $92.39.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Timken will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Timken by 19.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the second quarter worth $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Timken by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Timken by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,597,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,662,000 after purchasing an additional 123,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Timken by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 32,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 18,256 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.