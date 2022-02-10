Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tilray’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.10). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tilray.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative net margin of 66.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TLRY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.49.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tilray by 33.0% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Tilray by 13.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tilray by 802.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 10,088.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 20.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $6.92. 28,768,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,859,697. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41. Tilray has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.39.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilray (TLRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.