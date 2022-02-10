TIG Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB)

TIG Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSIB. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,000.

TSIB opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $10.21.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

