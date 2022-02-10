TIG Advisors LLC Sells 7,804 Shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU)

TIG Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,804 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 92,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 50,451 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 277,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 105,033 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 715.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 475,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 416,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,509,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,366,000 after buying an additional 193,258 shares during the last quarter.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

