TIG Advisors LLC Sells 1,393 Shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG)

TIG Advisors LLC reduced its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of TPG Pace Beneficial II worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YTPG. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 602,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE YTPG opened at $9.78 on Thursday. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

