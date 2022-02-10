TIG Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU)

TIG Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,587 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pathfinder Acquisition were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Pathfinder Acquisition by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period.

PFDRU stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

