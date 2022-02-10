TIG Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,829 Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,829 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Square by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Square from $330.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.60.
Shares of SQ stock opened at $112.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.50 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.97. The company has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30.
Square Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
