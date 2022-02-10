TIG Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB)

TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) by 468.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,504 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCB. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 20,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 62,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AGCB opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.83. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

