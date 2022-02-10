Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.94.

Several research firms have commented on TWM. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$1.90 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. boosted their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.40. The company had a trading volume of 80,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,019. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.33. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12 month low of C$0.91 and a 12 month high of C$1.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$476.44 million and a PE ratio of 6.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 19.32%.

In other Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure news, Senior Officer Reed Mcdonnell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.26, for a total value of C$25,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 605,360 shares in the company, valued at C$762,753.60.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

