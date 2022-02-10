Tidal Finance Price Tops $0.0016 (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 9th. Tidal Finance has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $686,953.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidal Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded up 11.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tidal Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00041827 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00107996 BTC.

About Tidal Finance

TIDAL is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

