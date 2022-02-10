TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TIFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 370 ($5.00) to GBX 360 ($4.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.41) price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.41) target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 370 ($5.00) to GBX 320 ($4.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 351.67 ($4.76).

Shares of LON:TIFS opened at GBX 240 ($3.25) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 246.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 266.79. TI Fluid Systems has a one year low of GBX 216 ($2.92) and a one year high of GBX 330.50 ($4.47). The stock has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.32, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

