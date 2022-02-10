thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €16.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) received a €16.00 ($18.39) target price from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 72.97% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.64) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.49) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.39) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($20.69) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €16.60 ($19.08) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €13.53 ($15.56).

Shares of TKA opened at €9.25 ($10.63) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.23. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($23.79) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($31.05).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

