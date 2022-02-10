Thomas Gad Sells 64,276 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 64,276 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $447,360.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, February 7th, Thomas Gad sold 91,031 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total value of $690,925.29.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Thomas Gad sold 35,060 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $276,974.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Thomas Gad sold 8,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $81,200.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Thomas Gad sold 88,055 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $936,024.65.

On Thursday, January 20th, Thomas Gad sold 112,767 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $1,277,650.11.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Thomas Gad sold 8,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $92,320.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Thomas Gad sold 44,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $725,120.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Thomas Gad sold 22,437 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $385,018.92.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $853,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $77,320.00.

YMAB stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,130,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,535. The company has a market capitalization of $306.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.64. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $50.70.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YMAB. Guggenheim began coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 12.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 379.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 12,621 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,703,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,385,000 after acquiring an additional 178,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 13.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.