TheStreet Lowers The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Benchmark lifted their price objective on The Liberty Braves Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

BATRA stock opened at $26.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.66. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $272.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.86 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $3,046,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $205,146.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 419,305 shares of company stock valued at $22,622,175.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

