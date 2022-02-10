Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Thermon Group from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

THR stock opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.49 million, a P/E ratio of 89.00 and a beta of 1.47. Thermon Group has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THR. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 66.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 69.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 67,688.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

