The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,203 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 3.4% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $32,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Amundi acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,036,444,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1,733.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,006,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $346,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,839 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS traded up $6.67 on Thursday, reaching $153.90. 1,428,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,897,721. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.18 and a 200-day moving average of $164.51.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.81.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

