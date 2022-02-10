The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$101.09.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

TSE:TD opened at C$107.25 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$74.55 and a one year high of C$108.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$99.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$90.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$195.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.89.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.98 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6349682 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.93%.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Theresa Lynn Currie sold 53,724 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.88, for a total transaction of C$5,097,333.12. Also, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total transaction of C$1,833,517.28.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

