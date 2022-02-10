The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.20

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.20 and traded as low as $15.12. The Mexico Fund shares last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 10,284 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXF. UBS Group AG raised its stake in The Mexico Fund by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Mexico Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in The Mexico Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund by 22.7% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 121,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 22,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

