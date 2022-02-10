The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.20

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.20 and traded as low as $15.12. The Mexico Fund shares last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 10,284 shares traded.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th.
The Mexico Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MXF)
The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.
