The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $580,745,000 after purchasing an additional 230,560 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $496,517,000 after purchasing an additional 139,436 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 3.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,023,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $238,390,000 after purchasing an additional 71,994 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 11.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,773,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $196,892,000 after purchasing an additional 188,993 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 16.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,141,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,524,000 after purchasing an additional 164,720 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Shares of RL stock opened at $127.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.05. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.96 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.91.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

RL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.71.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.