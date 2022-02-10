The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 669 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PROG were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PROG by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,078,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,672,000 after acquiring an additional 250,325 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PROG by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,627,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,372,000 after acquiring an additional 226,437 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in PROG in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,685,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in PROG by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,249,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,154,000 after acquiring an additional 185,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PROG by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 247,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after acquiring an additional 146,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRG. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens downgraded shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROG has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.80.

Shares of PRG opened at $39.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $56.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.30.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

