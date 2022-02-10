The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSB. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 80.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 228.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 20.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 15.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $1,085,625.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of PSB opened at $164.91 on Thursday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a one year low of $140.96 and a one year high of $189.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 0.52.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

