The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Kennametal by 1.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Kennametal by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Kennametal by 6.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Kennametal by 4.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Kennametal by 17.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE KMT opened at $33.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.00. Kennametal Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.62 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.62.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $486.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.96 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 60.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.71.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

