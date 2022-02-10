The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 248,671 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASB opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.29.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.68 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 31.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $68,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,951 shares of company stock worth $280,508 over the last three months. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ASB shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

