The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 277 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in GATX were worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of GATX by 268.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,215,000 after acquiring an additional 141,785 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of GATX by 30.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 552,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,525,000 after acquiring an additional 128,005 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GATX by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,625,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $320,782,000 after acquiring an additional 99,799 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the second quarter valued at about $6,040,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the third quarter valued at about $4,680,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GATX shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.24.

In other news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 21,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $2,228,260.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Niyi Adedoyin sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $125,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,166 shares of company stock worth $5,050,796. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $104.21 on Thursday. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $84.50 and a 1 year high of $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.49 and its 200 day moving average is $96.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.89.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.73 million. GATX had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 50.38%.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

