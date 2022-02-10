The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stake Increased by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 15.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 38.8% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 126,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 35,224 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 447,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,460,000 after acquiring an additional 18,514 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $3,178,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 117,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,885,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $34.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.79 and its 200-day moving average is $36.41. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

