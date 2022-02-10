The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 124,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 13,962 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 476.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 10,449 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 69.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 103,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 42,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 28.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

