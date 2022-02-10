The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note issued on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.84. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $73.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.93 and its 200 day moving average is $69.64. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $48.60 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

