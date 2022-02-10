The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $558.09 Million

Brokerages expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to report sales of $558.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $557.88 million to $558.40 million. The GEO Group posted sales of $578.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The GEO Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NYSE:GEO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.73. 2,089,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,963,720. The firm has a market cap of $824.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.71. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in The GEO Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 86,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

