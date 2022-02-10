The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of GLU traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $19.65. 7,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,933. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $24.05.

Get The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.