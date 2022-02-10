The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.11.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSGX opened at $71.30 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $56.78 and a one year high of $91.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 74.18 and a beta of 1.05.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $108.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

