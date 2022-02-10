The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) SVP Beatriz R. Perez Sells 25,406 Shares

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.38. 23,559,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,342,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $48.97 and a 52-week high of $62.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.13 and its 200-day moving average is $56.75.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1,260.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,657,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,450,000 after acquiring an additional 19,139,302 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $757,802,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,878 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 231.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,625,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,149,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210,303 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

