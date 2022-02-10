The China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.77. The China Fund shares last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 19,638 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.8803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from The China Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.
The China Fund Company Profile (NYSE:CHN)
The China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies and other entities with significant assets, investments, production activities, trading or other business interests in China, or which derive a significant part of their revenue from China.
