The China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.77. The China Fund shares last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 19,638 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70.

Get The China Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.8803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from The China Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHN. UBS Group AG increased its position in The China Fund by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in The China Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in The China Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in The China Fund by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 22,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in The China Fund by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter.

The China Fund Company Profile (NYSE:CHN)

The China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies and other entities with significant assets, investments, production activities, trading or other business interests in China, or which derive a significant part of their revenue from China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The China Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The China Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.