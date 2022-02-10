The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,042 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 154,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 23,764 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 96,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.07.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $63.66 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.59.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

