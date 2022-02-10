The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CFO Buys $393,120.00 in Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CFO Peter G. Clifford acquired 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $393,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE AZEK opened at $33.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.57.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 10.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 875,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,976,000 after buying an additional 81,117 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 26.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 273,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after buying an additional 57,481 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 12.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,798,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,684,000 after buying an additional 193,417 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 20.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,752,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,539,000 after buying an additional 475,077 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the third quarter worth about $1,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

AZEK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on AZEK from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.