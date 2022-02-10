TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Desjardins

Desjardins reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.19 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TFII. National Bank Financial restated an outperform market weight rating on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna initiated coverage on TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a positive rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFI International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.99.

TFII stock opened at $110.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. TFI International has a 1-year low of $69.16 and a 1-year high of $120.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TFI International will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth about $522,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

