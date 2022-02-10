TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Receives “Buy” Rating from Desjardins

Desjardins restated their buy rating on shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.19 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TFII. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a positive rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities upgraded TFI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFI International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered TFI International from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.99.

NYSE TFII opened at $110.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. TFI International has a 52 week low of $69.16 and a 52 week high of $120.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. TFI International’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth about $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

