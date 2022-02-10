Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Announces Earnings Results

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.400-$2.600 EPS.

TEVA traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $8.89. The company had a trading volume of 230,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,181,751. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average is $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,793,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,617 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $17,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEVA shares. Argus cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

