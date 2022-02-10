Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 30.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,936 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,257,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,249,000 after buying an additional 239,782 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 333,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 51.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,187,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,158,000 after buying an additional 486,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,447,000. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.09. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.