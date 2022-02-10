Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.23

Shares of Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.21 ($0.00). Tertiary Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00), with a volume of 3,930,017 shares traded.
The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.87. The stock has a market cap of £3.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55.
Tertiary Minerals Company Profile (LON:TYM)
