TerraKRW (KRT) Hits Market Cap of $32.41 Million

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $32.41 million and approximately $65,728.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraKRW coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00047460 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,119.49 or 0.07071454 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,142.76 or 1.00065721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00049968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00052956 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006301 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 38,617,498,993 coins and its circulating supply is 38,616,769,885 coins. TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

