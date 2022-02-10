Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,142,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,401 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $48,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Terex by 222.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 46,730 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Terex by 28.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Terex by 45.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Terex in the second quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Terex by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,944,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,682,000 after acquiring an additional 544,495 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TEX opened at $44.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.65. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $55.60.

In other Terex news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $1,439,321.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TEX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

