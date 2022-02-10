Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.760-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million-$770 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $877.06 million.Teradyne also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $7.000-$9.000 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TER. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.58.

TER traded down $4.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.34. The stock had a trading volume of 104,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,683. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $102.51 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.02.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.21%.

In related news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teradyne stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 650,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Teradyne worth $87,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

