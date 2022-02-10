Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.82-$1.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.76. Teradata also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.820-$1.920 EPS.
NYSE:TDC traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $51.43. 54,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,313. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. Teradata has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $59.38.
Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.58 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 121,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Teradata
Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teradata (TDC)
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.