Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.82-$1.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.76. Teradata also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.820-$1.920 EPS.

NYSE:TDC traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $51.43. 54,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,313. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. Teradata has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $59.38.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.58 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDC. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teradata from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 121,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

