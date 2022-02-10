Teradata (NYSE:TDC) PT Raised to $48.00 at Cowen

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.86% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TDC. Barclays lowered their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.
Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. Teradata has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14.
In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $181,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDC. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Teradata by 12.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 20.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 473,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,674,000 after buying an additional 79,265 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Teradata in the third quarter worth about $2,134,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Teradata by 24.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Teradata by 15.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Teradata
Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
