Teradata (NYSE:TDC) PT Raised to $48.00 at Cowen

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TDC. Barclays lowered their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Get Teradata alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. Teradata has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $181,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDC. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Teradata by 12.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 20.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 473,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,674,000 after buying an additional 79,265 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Teradata in the third quarter worth about $2,134,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Teradata by 24.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Teradata by 15.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.