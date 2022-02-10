Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Insider Margaret A. Treese Sells 4,000 Shares

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $50.99 on Thursday. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $37.05 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average of $49.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The business had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDC. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Teradata by 98.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Teradata by 341.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teradata by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 20,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

